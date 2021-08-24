Up to 57% off Kwikset SmartCode locks and handles with deals from $13 today

Today only, Woot is offering up to* 57% off* Kwikset SmartCode locks and more from* $13*. You can score the Kwikset SmartCode 910 Traditional Smart Keypad Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock for *$99.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently between $166 and $172 at Amazon, this is at least $66 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Alongside Z-Wave Plus smart integration, this lock provides two ways to open your door using either the backlit touchpad or a key. Installing in just minutes with just a screwdriver, this model also provides single touch locking (or automatically after 30 seconds of being closed), up to 30 user entry codes, notifications to your smartphone, and more. Ships brand new in open-box condition with a 90-day warranty and a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.



