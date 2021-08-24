WhatsApp New Modified Version Installs Triada Trojan

A customized version of the WhatsApp Messaging App for Android has been found to display full-screen advertising, register device users for unwanted premium subscriptions without their agreement and deliver dangerous payloads, says The Hacker News. Generally speaking, modifications of legitimate Android apps are launched to perform functions that were not originally intended. For instance, you can customize icons, disable video calls, add themes or hide features like Recently Seen with FMWhatsApp. Then again, not all mods are launched with good intentions and this is another case of why you should be wary of too-good-to-be-true free services. The FMWhatsApp version discovered by