Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation Expansion Announced

inXile has just announced the second and final expansion to Wasteland 3 will arrive on October 5. The new piece of content is called Cult of the Holy Detonation and will be available for just $7 on PC (via Steam and GOG), Xbox, and PlayStation, or as part of the Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection for $60, which includes the base game and both expansions. Keep in mind that the Xbox Game Pass membership doesn’t give you free access to this expansion, but you will receive a 10% discount if you want to purchase Cult of the Holy Detonation. Cult of the Holy Detonation introduces players the iconic Cheyenne Mountain complex. They will be given a first look at what’s inside the bunker inside the mountain that was meant to survive a post-nuclear war. In Cult of the Holy Detonation, players are thrown in the middle of a war between two cults, one crazier than the other. The mutant cults worship an ancient deity they call the Holy Detonation, a nuclear explosion held in stasis...