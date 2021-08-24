SpellForce III Coming to Consoles in December

THQ Nordic has just announced that it’s bringing SpellForce III to consoles. The perfect mix of real-time strategy and classic RPG will make its debut on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 7. Dubbed SpellForce III Reforced, this special version of the game has been streamlined for consoles and promises intuitive gamepad integration and tailor-made UI to smoothly control a strategy/RPG mix with complex mechanics. SpellForce III Reforced will be available for purchase for $40 / €40. Owners of SpellForce III on PC will receive the Reforced Edition as a free update on the same day it launches on consoles. In addition to the SpellForce III Reforced base game, THQ Nordic announced that both expansions – Soul Harvest and Fallen God, will be launched on consoles on December 7. They will be available for purchase separately for $20 / €20 each, which is a great price considering both expansions feature their own single-player campaign wi...