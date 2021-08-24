SpellForce III Coming to Consoles in December

SpellForce III Coming to Consoles in December

Softpedia

Published

THQ Nordic has just announced that it’s bringing SpellForce III to consoles. The perfect mix of real-time strategy and classic RPG will make its debut on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 7. Dubbed SpellForce III Reforced, this special version of the game has been streamlined for consoles and promises intuitive gamepad integration and tailor-made UI to smoothly control a strategy/RPG mix with complex mechanics. SpellForce III Reforced will be available for purchase for $40 / €40. Owners of SpellForce III on PC will receive the Reforced Edition as a free update on the same day it launches on consoles. In addition to the SpellForce III Reforced base game, THQ Nordic announced that both expansions – Soul Harvest and Fallen God, will be launched on consoles on December 7. They will be available for purchase separately for $20 / €20 each, which is a great price considering both expansions feature their own single-player campaign wi...

Full Article