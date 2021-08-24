Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Expansion Launches on February 22, 2022

Although it leaked a few days ago, Destiny 2 fans were still excited to learn about the next chapter in the game’s ongoing Light & Darkness saga. The Witch Queen, the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, is set to launch on February 22, 2022. In addition to the expansion, Bungie unveiled the first details of the studio’s upcoming 30th Anniversary celebration, which begins in Destiny 2 this December. Also, players may want to know that Season of the Lost debuts today, along with the cross play feature. In The Witch Queen, Destiny 2 players will face the most dangerous antagonist they’ve ever encountered and will unravel the truth behind Savathun, the Witch Queen. A new destination will be added to the game – Savathun Throne World, as well as a new type of enemy: Lucent Brood. The Lucent Brood are in fact Hive enemies who are infused with the same Light that powers Guardians. To face these new threats, players will be able to forge their own weapons thanks to the brand-new...