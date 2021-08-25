Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Switch case hits Amazon low at $8 (68% off) + more from $16

Amazon is now offering the official Nintendo Animal Crossing New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector for* $7.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25, this is 68% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Designed specifically for Nintendo Switch consoles, the two-tone case features a light background and a darker green/blue approach on the opposite side with an Animal Crossing-style leaf print sitting on top. It will keep your display and accessories safe via its internal padding and by way of the the included screen protector. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more Switch accessory deals.



