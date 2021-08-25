Cut down on food waste with NESCO’s vacuum sealing system at $35 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the NESCO Food Vacuum Sealing System with Bag Starter Kit for *$34.98 shipped*. Also at Walmart. Down from $54 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been wanting to try out vacuum sealing for meals, but the FoodSaver pricing has been scaring you away, then this is a great way to get started with freezing and storing your food without air. My wife and I love vacuum sealing chicken after grilling or fresh from the store so we can store it in the freezer for a quick meal later. This model offers built-in roll storage and a 1-touch operation that automatically turns off after the task is done. Plus, a seal time selection switch extends how long it seals if you’re doing wetter foods. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.



more…