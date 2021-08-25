Unlocking allows you to root a phone and make changes to the core software. Naturally, most device makers discourage this behavior, but Samsung's setup on the Fold3 is downright hostile to modders.Full Article
Samsung Breaks the Galaxy Z Fold3’s Cameras If You Unlock the Bootloader
