Just $15 will score you Lenovo’s true wireless earbuds at a new all-time low (70% off)

Lenovo is currently offering its True Wireless Earbuds for *$14.99 shipped*. These typically go for the full $50 list price, though currently marked down to $25 on Amazon, with today’s massive 70% cut marking a new all-time low. Equipped with 6mm drivers, these compact earbuds bring true wireless connection over Bluetooth 5 and IPX5 waterproofing to your workout routine. You’ll also find USB-C quick charging here, with up to 10-hours of total playtime and a wireless charging case. And rounding out the features here, you can change your tunes, take calls, and work with your smartphone’s voice assistant all via simple touch controls. Rated 4.3/5 stars. See more options below.



more…