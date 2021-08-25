Best Buy will sell Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs this Thursday (if you have a ticket)

If you’ve been searching in vain for a graphics card during the crippling GPU shortage, tomorrow might just be your best chance yet at snagging one. Best Buy announced that it will be selling GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card in select stores Thursday morning.



“Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards will have limited quantities available on Thursday, August 26, only in select stores,” the company said in an announcement on Monday. “Blue Shirts at participating stores will start handing out tickets at 7:30 a.m. local time that morning. We’ll hand out one ticket per customer in line. If you get a ticket, you will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase a graphics card inside the store beginning at 8 a.m. local time.”



