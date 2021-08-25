MICROJIG’s ZEROPLAY miter bar double pack lets you finally build a table saw sled for $25

Amazon is offering the MICROJIG ZEROPLAY Miter Bars Double Pack for *$25.10 shipped*. Down from $30 to $35, today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low at Amazon set back in early 2020 and is the best we’ve tracked since then. If you’re a woodworker and have tried making your own jigs or sleds in the past, but miter bars have held you up (like they did to me), then this is your ticket. I picked this exact kit up to make a table saw crosscut sled for my workshop and love the quality it offers. You can set it at a specific width for your miter slot and not have to worry about it growing or shrinking throughout the seasons. The top-down installation makes it simple to install, and they’ll fit any 3/4 by 3/8 inch t-track miter slot. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.



