A mistake by a health care worker resulted in the leaking of medical information of about 12,000 patients. The phishing attack took place on June 21 and lasted only 45 minutes, according to The Spectrum. While he breach exposed medical record numbers, birth dates, procedures, and insurance provider names, provider names, the two-month investigation determined that the breach posed a negligible risk to the patients affected. Moreover, Revere Health believes that the hacker is not attempting to publish the patient medical information, but rather is using the incident as a platform to conduct more sophisticated phishing email attacks against other employees. Bob Freeze, the director of marketing and communications, stated that the stolen data affected patients of the Heart of Dixie Cardiology Department in St. Georg...Full Article
Medical Data for 12,000 Patients Leaked Following Revere Health Attack
