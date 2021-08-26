Cado offers enterprises a free cloud security investigation

The rapid shift to cloud and remote working environments has raised security concerns for businesses and also meant hackers have increasingly turned their attention to cloud-native systems. In response to this, digital forensics platform Cado Security is offering enterprises unlimited access to its Cado Response platform, including container and memory forensics, for 14-days, allowing them to carry out a free investigation. The platform automates data capture and processing across cloud and container environments to enable security professionals to identify the root cause, respond to breaches five times faster and take the complexity out of cloud investigations. "Cado Security was born… [Continue Reading]