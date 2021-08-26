Personal Information of Entire Swiss Town Leaked Following Cyberattack

Following reports of personal data leaked online from the entire population, a small Swiss town revealed that it had misjudged the seriousness of the cyber attack late in the day before, according to Security Week. Rolle, a small, lovely town on the beaches of Lake Geneva, acknowledged that it had been targeted by a ransomware attack and that sensitive information on some administrative systems had been compromised. The attack took place on May 30 and the city government said that only modest amounts of data were compromised at the time. Moreover, all information was restored from backup copies of the original files. However, according to an investigation published Wednesday by the French daily Le Temps, the attack was considerably larger. Cybercriminals stole names, residences, and social security numbers Le Temps cites an unidentified ...