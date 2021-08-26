Hover-1’s Aviator Electric Scooter is perfect for fall joyrides at $200 (Save 33%)

Amazon offers the Hover-1 Aviator Electric Folding Scooter for* $199.99 shipped*. While you’d normally pay $300 for the other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings while returning to the all-time low set twice before. Summer may be on the way out, but there’s still plenty of time to cruise around town and enjoy the fall weather on this Hover-1 electric scooter. Powered by a 300W brushless motor, Aviator delivers up to 14.9 MPH top speeds with a 7-mile range for quick trips to the store and joyrides alike. Its built-in suspension should help keep you going even when the terrain gets a bit rough, and the folding design makes it easy to store away when not hitting the streets. Over 395 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.



