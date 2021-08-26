Chamberlain’s latest MyQ smart garage remote down to $24 with bonus $40 credit (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the latest Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Remote for* $23.98* when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $30, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking the third-best price to date and the lowest in several months. Whether you’re looking to expand voice control to your garage door, throw some automation into the mix, or enjoy Amazon’s in-garage delivery service, Chamberlain’s hub is a worthy smart home upgrade. While you’ll need to have an existing opener, this hub brings smartphone control, Alexa integration, and support for IFTTT into the mix. Over 54,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Get a closer look in what to expect from our review of the previous-generation model and then head below for additional details, including how you can score a $40 credit with purchase.



more…