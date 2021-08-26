Save up to $110 on the TicWatch Pro 4G at its lowest price since Prime Day (36% off)

Mobvoi’s official Amazon storefront is offering the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular GPS Smartwatch with Wear OS for *$189.99 shipped*. That’s up to $110 off from the usual fare, marking the second-best price we’ve tracked and the lowest since Prime Day. Combining a rugged stainless steel exterior with dual AMOLED and FSTN displays, the Ticwatch Pro delivers up to 30-days of battery life among a myriad of fitness-tracking features. You’ll find 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, six sport modes, and swim compatibility, as well as GPS tracking for runners, bikers, and the like. Plus, extra support with Google’s Wear OS including onboard Asssistant. Currently rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 customers.



