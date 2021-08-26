Upcoming LEGO Tumbler slated to be joined by three new sets from ‘The Batman’ next year
After first hearing about an updated LEGO Batman Tumbler being in the works back in May, new details have emerged ahead of the expected fall release. Stacking up to over 2,400 pieces, the UCS-style DC creation arrives at a lower price than we expected. That’s alongside the first information surrounding upcoming creations from The Batman, which will be launching at the start of next year. Head below for more.
