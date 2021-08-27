This dead-simple keyboard shortcut will change the way you use Slack

Forgive me if this is old news to you, but Macworld’s Jason Cross just introduced me to a keyboard shortcut that will fundamentally change the way I use Slack—a program I spend hours and hours in all day, every weekday. And it’s so simple I feel dumb for not knowing about it before, so I wanted to share it with you. Here we go:



Pressing the Up arrow reloads the last message you sent in editing mode. Just one button press and you’re instantly editing whatever you sent last. And it works per-channel or DM.



To quote Jason: 🤯



If you already knew about the trick you’ve probably forgotten just how awesome this dead-simple keyboard shortcut is. I’ve only known about it for a few minutes and I can already tell it’s going to become an immediate mainstay for me, eradicating several slower manual steps—and more importantly, regaining several seconds of my life—every time I do. As Jason noted, this feels right up there with using middle-click to open a link in a new browser tab, or Crtl + Shift + T to reopen the tab you just closed. The sheer helpfulness of this Slack tip is instantly clear.



To read this article in full, please click here