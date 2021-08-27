TikTok bans 'milk crate challenge' from its app, citing concerns over dangerous acts
Published
The viral TikTok 'milk crate challenge' is banned from the app, following reports of injuries. Healthcare workers called the challenge "dangerous."
Published
The viral TikTok 'milk crate challenge' is banned from the app, following reports of injuries. Healthcare workers called the challenge "dangerous."
TikTok has removed tags and videos of the viral milk crate challenge seen by millions. Experts have said it's dangerous and can..
The Olympics may be over, but our thirst for watching people test their strength and agility apparently has not been..