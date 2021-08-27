A coupon and price drop slash 46% off Govee’s new RGBWW Camping Lantern, now $21.50

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 48,000+) via Amazon is offering its RGBWW LED Camping Lantern for *$21.59 Prime shipped* once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A new price drop paired with the on-page coupon slashes a total of 46% off and freshly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Having debuted roughly one month ago, this is the best moment yet to snag Govee’s new RGBWW lantern for your next camping adventure. You can configure colors, brightness, and much more directly from your smartphone. This is handled via Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring you can tweak settings even when you don’t have cell service. With 360 degrees of coverage, it is ready to nicely illuminate a campsite. An integrated battery allows this unit to cast 200 lumens of brightness for up to 5 hours on a single charge. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



