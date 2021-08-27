Nintendo eShop deals from $1.50: Humble indies, BioShock, PAC-MAN 99 DLC, more

Alongside this morning’s best console deals, Nintendo has now launched a new Humble Games Publisher Sale alongside a number of other eShop offers. Combining some AAA titles alongside some great indies from *$5*, you’ll also find a host of PAC-MAN 99 DLC and add-on packs marked down from *$1.59*. This is a great chance to fill out your Switch library with some lesser known titles, PAC-MAN 99 add-ons, and more. You’ll find all of our top picks down below the fold.



more…