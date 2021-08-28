Want Windows 11? Your PC better have these specs

Microsoft has published its hardware requirements for Windows 11, adding strict new security requirements for its next operating system...if you're going the official route, that is. Here’s what you’ll need to run Windows 11 when Microsoft releases it in the fall.



Microsoft will release Windows 11 by holiday 2021, so you’ll have ample time to prepare. Microsoft is working with PC makers to develop Windows 11-ready PCs, and you may be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free with your existing PC—provided that it meets the necessary hardware requirements.



Fortunately, if your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements, you’ll have several years to replace it, as Windows 10 will be supported until 2025. New Windows 11 PCs will also ship this fall. Microsoft has published a multipage document listing the detailed hardware requirements of Windows 11 (PDF), along with new webcam and touchpad requirements that have been added. On August 28, however, the company began leaking word that you'll be able to download a Windows 11 ISO file and run the new OS, even on unsupported PCs.



