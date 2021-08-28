This compact gaming desk is ready to squeeze in just about anywhere at $40 (Reg. $50+)

Mr IRONSTONE Direct (95% lifetime positive feedback from 5,000+) via Amazon is offering its 31.5-inch Gaming Desk in Red or Blue for *$39.99 shipped*. For comparison, this offering has been selling for $50 over the past couple of months and $60+ prior to that. This leaves you with a minimum of 20% in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d always wanted a gaming desk but space constraints have held you back, this solution is here to save the day. The surface spans just 31.5 by 23.6 inches, which is incredibly compact when compared with most of the competition. Despite this you’ll still get a sleek design with two cable-management grommets in addition to drink and headset holders. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



