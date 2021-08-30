Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson to star in Apple TV+ movie ‘Ghosted’

Apple TV+ has added another blockbuster-potential movie to its slate of projects, with Deadline reporting late last night that the company has added a new film, named ‘Ghosted’, to its slate. The movie will star Chris Evans — previously seen in Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob — and Scarlett Johansson, and is described as a romantic action adventure story.



The film will be directed by Dexter Fletcher and produced by Skydance studios for Apple.



