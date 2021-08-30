Roborock Labor Day deals start now with up to $220 off its smart S6 robo vac and mop

As part of its Labor Day deals, the official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering a deep price drop on its S6 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop at *$379.99 shipped*. Carrying a $650 list price and more regularly selling for around $600 at Amazon, this is at least $220 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a great chance to score a $600 autonomous cleaning machine at a fraction of the price with the ability to both vacuum and mop your floors for you. Multi-floor mapping, laser-guided navigation, custom no-go zones, smartphone control, Alexa support, and more are all onboard here alongside the included charging dock, adjustable water flow, and selective room cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



