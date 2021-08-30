Microsoft Releases New PC Health Check App Ahead of Windows 11 Launch

Microsoft has updated the list of processors that are supported by Windows 11, and as a result, the company has also decided to release a new version of the PC Health Check app to make it easier for users to determine if their computers can run the new OS or not. The new PC Health Check app has also been updated with more information to make it a little bit more straightforward for everybody why their PCs can’t handle Windows 11. The company explains all these updates are based on feedback received from insiders who downloaded and installed the app and as well as Windows 11. “Today, we are releasing an updated preview version of the PC Health Check app to Windows Insiders. This updated version expands the eligibility check functionality with more complete and improved messaging on eligibility and links to relevant support articles that include potential remediation steps,” Microsoft explains. “After a feedback period with Windows Insiders and with the additional ...