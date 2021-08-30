Both Windows 10 version 21H2 and Windows 11 are projected to go live in the coming months, but on the other hand, the latter would only be available for certain eligible computers. In other words, while Windows 10 version 21H2 will be available for almost everyone already running Windows 10, Windows 11 will only be offered to certain hardware configurations, including PCs with eighth-gen processors and newer. As per a report from WL, Microsoft will use Windows 10 version 21H2 to promote Windows 11, and computers that are eligible for the new operating system would see a special message in Windows Update to let them know they can perform the upgrade. “This PC can run Windows 11,” the message displayed in Windows 11 reads. “Great news – your PC meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. Specific timing for when it will be offered...Full Article
Windows 10 Version 21H2 Will Recommend Windows 11 (If Supported)
