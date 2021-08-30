Microsoft has finally taken the wraps off the last major piece of information about Halo Infinite, the release date. If you didn’t keep up with the gamescom 2021 news, you might not be aware that Halo Infinite will launch exclusive on PC and Xbox on December 8. Along with the game’s release date, Microsoft also revealed two limited edition pieces of hardware that Halo fans will be able to purchase before the game drops later this year. The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle and the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 will hit the shelves on November 15, 2021, in celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary. Additionally, more Halo personalized hardware from Seagate and Razer will be available for purchase in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more announcements about the iconic franchise. The limited-edition Xbox Series X is wrapped with dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. Also, a custom star pattern as seen from the surfa...Full Article
Microsoft to Launch Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition in November
