Ridge’s Commuter Weatherproof USB Backpack hits best price yet at $112 (Reg. $140)

The Ridge (97% lifetime positive feedback from 1,500+) via Amazon is offering its Commuter Weatherproof USB Backpack for *$112 shipped* once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and directly from The Ridge. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting a premium backpack with some standout features, Commuter could be the one for you. Not only does it boast a sleek design, you’ll also benefit from a water and weatherproof exterior that is able to keep valuable contents dry and protected from the elements. An external power bank USB port is yet another perk, allowing you to easily keep your gadgets topped off while moving from one place to another. There’s a dedicated pocket for your preferred battery pack, ensuring you will be up and running in no time. The shock-resistant laptop compartment is ready to hold any modern MacBook in addition to other similarly-sized PCs, Chromebooks, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



