Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was shown off during the PC Gaming Show back at E3 2021 in June, but we now have a release date and more information on the title. Launching November 9 for Xbox One, as well as Series X|S, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is now available for pre-order with an additional bonus to those who purchase before it launches. Two editions are being released, with the Deluxe version including “many incredible extras like additional prehistoric species.” So, what all can we expect from Jurassic World Evolution 2, and will it be on Game Pass? Keep reading to find out more.



more…