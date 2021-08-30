Best and the rest of LEGO’s Star Wars summer 2021 lineup: Variety meets value

After a batch of new LEGO sets launched as part of the summer lineup at the start of the month, we’ve been reviewing all of the new Star Wars sets throughout August. Now that the dust has settled on the collection, we’re looking at seven of the builds to see which stand above the others. Head below for a closer look at how all of the new LEGO Star Wars summer 2021 kits compare and to see which is the best of the batch.



