Hybrid working is here to stay but security remains a challenge

A majority of companies are moving to a long-term hybrid workplace approach according to a new study from Entrust. The survey of 1,500 business leaders and 1,500 general employees across 10 countries shows 80 percent of leaders and 75 percent of employees say their company is currently using a hybrid model, or is fully remote and considering a hybrid work approach. It's not all roses though, 54 percent of employees report up to six instances of lost productivity due to network access issues and leaders cite home internet security (21 percent) and leakage of sensitive company data (20 percent) among… [Continue Reading]