Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Looks Ravishing in High-Quality Renders

Microsoft is getting ready to launch the next-generation Surface Duo, with people close to the matter suggesting the unveiling is likely to take place in the fall of the year. And while Microsoft has so far remained tight-lipped on everything related to the new Duo, a set of images that leaked recently provided us with an early look at the upcoming model, indicating that the Redmond-based software giant is planning a series of welcome hardware upgrades, including a new triple-camera setup. Based on the leak, Concept Creator (via WU) has designed new renders to envision the upcoming Surface Duo, along with a series of improvements that may or may not happen. Surface Duo 2 coming in the fall While I’m not going to discuss too much what the eyes can already see, the Surface Duo 2 renders look absolutely stunning, and I...