Sense Energy Monitor lets you know just how much electricity you’re using at a low of $234

Amazon is offering the Sense Energy Monitor for *$234 shipped*. Down 22% from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $5. The Sense Energy Monitor helps you to see how much power your home is using. The app will give tips on ways to save cash by turning different things off when they’re not actively being used. There’s real-time data on iOS, Android, and the web, which lets you track how much power your home has used down to the minute. Sense mounts into your home’s electrical panel and is fully certified by both the ETL and Intertek. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



