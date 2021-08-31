@AntiVaxMomma Charged With Selling Fake Vaccine Cards
The charges highlight how a black market for counterfeit Covid-19 vaccine cards has grown as the Delta variant fuels the latest wave of the coronavirus.Full Article
A New Jersey woman who goes by the Instagram handle @AntiVaxMomma was charged in Manhattan on Tuesday with selling hundreds of fake..