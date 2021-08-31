Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife within cents of all-time low at $9.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife with Nylon Sheath for *$9.52 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly listed at between $12 and as much as $23, today’s offer is about 25% off its most readily available going rate, within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. If you’re in the market for an affordable and highly-rated EDC multi-tool, this is a great option. The stainless steel and aluminum design supports 15 built-in tools including a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, metal file, nail cleaner, needle, corkscrew, key-ring, and more. A black oxidation finish is joined by a nylon pouch with belt loop as well as the 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.



