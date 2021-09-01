Windows 11 Launch Date Officially Announced

Microsoft has finally announced the launch date of Windows 11, confirming that the first devices are projected to receive the new operating system in October. We’ve known for a while that this was the month when Windows 11 was scheduled to go live, but according to Microsoft, the rollout would start on October 5 for the first wave of production devices. Most likely, the operating system will be finalized in September, with participants in the Windows Insider program to receive the final build, which would then be further polished with cumulative updates specifically aimed at fixing bugs and improving the general performance of the OS. “We are thrilled to announce Windows 11 will start to become available on October 5, 2021. On this day, the free upgrade to Windows 11 will begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will start to become available for purchase. A new Windows experience, Windows 11 is designed to bring yo...