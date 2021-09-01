Digital forensics in modern cloud environments [Q&A]

Increasingly applications and infrastructure are moving to the cloud and containers. But although this offers convenience and cost savings it introduces challenges when security incidents occur. We spoke to James Campbell, CEO and co-founder of Cado Security to find out about the importance of digital forensics when dealing with cloud system breaches. BN: What is the biggest challenge organizations face when investigating incidents in the cloud? JC: The biggest challenges revolve around speed and access. When a cyber incident occurs in the cloud today, security analysts spend countless days using a patchwork of rudimentary tools to collect and process the… [Continue Reading]