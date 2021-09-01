Adobe Photoshop + Premiere Elements 2021 for Mac/PC falls to 2021 low at $75

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering Adobe Photoshop Elements + Premiere Elements 2021 for *$74.99 shipped* with the code *93XRW34* at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $150 for this bundle, right now it goes for $90 at Amazon, and today’s deal comes within $5 of the all-time low that we tracked back in December, marking the best 2021 deal we’ve seen. You’ll find both Photoshop and Premiere Elements here, which deliver the ability to edit pictures and video at the same time. The versions offered here are a bit more trimmed back in features than the full-blown alternatives, but that’s to be expected with the cost savings you’ll enjoy. This is a great way to start learning to edit photos and videos if that’s something you’re interested in doing. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our previous coverage.



