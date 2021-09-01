September PlayStation Plus free games: Overcooked, Hitman 2, and Predator

After seeing Plants vs. Zombies and more last month, Sony has now unveiled the September PlayStation Plus free games. Set to go live on September 7, 2021, PS Plus members will able to score free copies of Predator: Hunting Grounds and Hitman 2 on PS4 as well as Overcooked: All You Can Eat! on PS5. Only those with an active Playstation Plus membership have access here so make sure your account is in order. Then head below for more details.



