StarTech’s new Quad Monitor USB-C Dock drives four 4K 60Hz displays with six ports to spare

With so many USB-C hubs and docking stations on the market, it can be difficult to find new releases with uncommon features. The new StarTech Quad Monitor USB-C Dock passes this test with flying colors, allowing Windows, macOS, Chrome OS users to drive up to four displays using just one Type-C port. All four monitors can run at 4K with a 60Hz refresh rate, which is an admirable feat, to say the least. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also have access to three 5Gbps USB-A ports, one 10Gbps Type-C input, Gigabit Ethernet, AUX, and 100W passthrough charging over the host USB-C slot. Continue reading to learn more.



