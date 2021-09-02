Microsoft Is Finally Killing Off Windows Thin PC

Few people still remember it, but Windows Thin PC is still around, offering remote desktop capabilities which at one point were considered quite a Godsend. Launched in 2011, however, Windows Thin PC has slowly become a thing of the past, and while software evolved, Microsoft came with more and more advanced alternatives that are capable of so much more. And this is why the Redmond-based software giant has made the obvious decision of retiring Windows Thin PC, with support to come to an end on October 12 this year. Microsoft explains that organizations still relying on Windows Thin PC should just choose a different remote desktop client, especially given the company itself has alternatives in this regard. “For organizations still maintaining Windows Thin PC, Microsoft recommends that you consider moving to a newer remote desktop client. Enterprise organizations needing information on upgrading should contact the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or Microsoft A...