Apple AirPods Max drop to the second-best prices yet from $450 (Save $100)

Micro Center now offers Apple’s AirPods Max in several colors for *$449.99 shipped*. Free in-store pickup is also available. Marking the second-best price to date, today’s offer is good for $100 in savings while coming within $10 of the all-time low and delivering the most notable discount in months. Also available at Woot for* $469.99* with faster Prime shipping, as well.



Delivering a flagship listening experience backed by Apple’s H1 chip, the new AirPods Max arrive with some of the best-in-class active noise cancellation you’ll find on the market. That’s alongside support for Hey Siri, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour playback. A premium build rounds out the equation, pairing an aluminum frame with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter. Head below for more.



