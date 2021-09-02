Nintendo unveils new Big Brain Academy puzzle party game for Switch, coming this holiday

Remember Big Brain Academy for Nintendo DS? Well, a new version is now coming to Nintendo Switch. Taking to its Twitter feed and official YouTube channel this morning, Nintendo has now unveiled the new Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain — it’s new brain-teasing puzzler party game for Switch. This one continues Nintendo’s support of more casual, family-oriented games on its flagship platform with a Mario Party-like experience that is specifically tailored toward brain teasers, puzzlers, and other challenges to get you thinking, just without the colorful Mushroom Kingdom characters. Head below for a closer look and the Big Brain Academy announcement trailer. 

