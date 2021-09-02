Save up to $150 on Matebo HPT 18V multi-tool combo kits and upgrade your DIY abilities

Lowe’s is offering the Matebo HPT 5-tool 18V Brushless Combo Kit for *$349 shipped*. Normally around $499 or so at other retailers, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this specific kit. If you’re just getting started with DIY work, Matebo’s gear could be the best beginners set you can pick up right now. If you’ve not heard of Matebo before, don’t worry. The HPT at the end of the name stands for Hitachi Power Tools, which is a well-known brand in the DIY space. Today’s deal delivers a hammer drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and worklight. Alongside that are two MultiVolt 18V/36V batteries and a charger, alongside a carrying bag. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.



