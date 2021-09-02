Look as good as you feel with this Philips Norelco beard trimmer down to just $18 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Beard and Stubble Trimmer 3000 for *$18.18 Prime shipped*. Normally going for about $30, that shaves off a massive 40%, falling less than $.50 from the Amazon all-time low. This cordless trimmer features 10 built-in length settings, so there’s no need to fuss with finding the right accessory for your facial hair. It touts a skin-friendly dual-cut blade to trim your beard and stubble cleaner and quicker with up to 90-minutes of battery per charge. And for easy cleanup at the end, the shaver head is detachable and washes out in a flash. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. Head below for more options.



