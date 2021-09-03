Lacoste Labor Day Event offers extra 20% off sale items: Outerwear, polos, more

Lacoste Labor Day Event offers extra 20% off sale items: Outerwear, polos, more

The Lacoste Labor Day Sale offers an *extra 20% off* all sale items with promo code *LD2021* at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on polo shirts, t-shirts, dresses, jackets, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the V-Neck Cotton Jersey T-Shirt for men. It’s currently marked down to *$27** *and originally sold for $50. This t-shirt is nice to pair with shorts, jeans, joggers, and much more. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because you can wear it throughout any season. It’s available in nineteen color options and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Lacoste customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

