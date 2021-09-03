Apple heads into the weekend with new movie bundle sale + martial arts flicks under $10

Apple is now ending the week with a new film bundle collection for all of those upcoming weekend movie nights. Starting at *$13*, you’ll find a variety of ways to expand your digital libraries ranging from classics like Men in Black and Bad Boys to LEGO movies, Zombieland, and much more. That’s alongside a series of Martial Arts titles at *$10* or less. Everything will become a permanent part of your lineup, too. So head below for all of our top picks from the latest Apple movie sale.



more…