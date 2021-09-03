This digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool just fell to $6.50 Prime shipped (50% off)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering its Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Multi-Tool for *$6.50 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Keep tabs on tire pressure and so much more with this handy, multi-function solution from GOOLOO. Not only will it provide instant PSI measurements on a digital display, but you’ll also benefit from pliers, scissors, a flashlight, glass breaker, and seatbelt cutter, alongside Philips and slotted screwdrivers. In addition to PSI, owners can also opt to see BAR or KPA measurements. While reviews are still pouring in, you can relax knowing that GOOLOO is a reputable brand.



